Commissioners, residents express frustration at Huntington Beach Community & Library Services meeting

This week is National Library Week, and libraries continue to be a hot topic in Huntington Beach.

Wednesday night’s Community & Library Services Commission meeting turned into a sort of venting session as commissioners and residents alike expressed frustration about two library issues in the city.

A study session held in Council Chambers featured a presentation by community and library services director Ashley Wysocki on the parent/guardian children’s library book review board and possible outsourcing of the Huntington Beach Public Library to a private, for profit company.

Advertisement

The City Council voted 4-3 last week to approve adoption of an ordinance that establishes the review board. At the previous meeting, the council voted 4-3 to seek bids for outsourcing of library management.

A lot has happened since the community and library services commission last met on Feb. 7, incidentally the same day librarians began recataloging children’s books in the Central Library per City Council instruction.

A homemade sign at the Community & Library Services Commission meeting at City Hall in Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Commissioner Laura Costelloe said the timing of the possible change in library management made it seem vengeful.

“If it was truly about saving money and presented at any other time, I feel like it would be different,” she said. “Librarians are not perverts.”

As for the children’s book review board, efforts would be made to sell or donate non-approved books to other libraries, and Costelloe also found this flawed.

“We’re polluting other local cities like Costa Mesa and Fountain Valley, our good neighbors,” she said. “‘Hey, this book isn’t OK, but we’re going to throw it in your direction.’ It doesn’t make any sense. There’s so much of this that doesn’t even make any sense, and I’m struggling to keep my thoughts together.”

Commissioner Taryn Palumbo noted that of more than 60 total speakers Wednesday night and emails received, she only heard four people in support of the review board and outsourcing. She said she has two children, ages 3 and 5, and does not want to give up control of assessing what they read to a review board or anyone else.

“As a parent, I believe that my child should be able to see, read and learn about all inclusive communities,” Palumbo said. “However, if you do not share the same values as me, then do not read that book to your child.”

Commission chair Austin Edsell listens to public comments during Wednesday night’s meeting. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Committee Chair Austin Edsell posed a lengthy series of questions to Wysocki, who confirmed that the request for proposals for outsourcing the library management could include certain things that the city wanted out of an operator, including requirements on the education of staff. He also asked about pay scale.

“At this time, that’s something we can’t speak on because we don’t know what the details of that may be,” Wysocki said.

Wysocki said there is currently no confirmed timeline for this RFP to be released.

During her presentation, she also said parents will soon have two new choices for library cards for their minors. The Imagine card will allow access only to books for 17 and under, while the Inspire card will allow access to the entire collection.

“These cards are currently being designed and printed,” Wysocki said. “Once ready, our team will conduct a marketing campaign to notify the public of these new options.”

Two speakers who strongly object to privatizing the Huntington Beach Public Library make comments during Wednesday night’s Community & Library Services Commission meeting. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Commissioner Ceason Baker was open in her support of the measures brought forward by the conservative members of the City Council.

“I know a lot of people have questioned the qualifications for the review board, and I did find that a bit ironic considering not everyone sitting up here has a degree,” she said. “So, pot meet kettle. We have someone sitting on the City Council that got six votes,” she said, apparently referring to Councilwoman Rhonda Bolton, who was appointed to her seat in June 2021 on a 4-2 vote of the council after Tito Ortiz resigned. “Why are we not doing everything in power to protect and nurture our children, rather than allowing them to be exposed to harmful content because they’re mere pawns in an agenda?”

Also on Wednesday, California Assembly Bill 1825 passed the Assembly Education Committee. The bill would prohibit public libraries from excluding materials based on the origin, background or views of those who made them or the opinions expressed in the materials.

The bill, authored by Assembly member Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), now advances to the Assembly Judiciary Committee.