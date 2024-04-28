Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, April 27, 2024
Share
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race underway for 76th year
- Accessory in fatal shooting of 6-year-boy on Costa Mesa Freeway pleads guilty
- Orchids, and a true master, on display at South Coast Plaza’s Spring Garden Show
- Daily Pilot Boys’ Basketball Dream Team: Jaedon Hose-Shea played the point with passion for Estancia
A2
A4
A5
A6
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.