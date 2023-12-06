Hoag signs on to sponsor 2024 OC Marathon in run up to its 20th anniversary

Families and walkers take part in the OC 5K Run/Walk at the Orange County Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa in 2021. Hoag will sponsor the marathon in 2024.

With its 20th run scheduled for next May, the OC Marathon this week announced its newest sponsor, healthcare provider and nonprofit Hoag.

The 26.2-mile marathon traditionally takes place in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa. It includes a half-marathon, a 5K and a kids’ run, the latter of which is how Hoag connected with the marathon organizers, according to Andrew Guarni, Hoag’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“What it really started with was Cindy Stokke [the current chair of Hoag’s board of directors] and her husband Al, who were important in getting the OC Marathon to Orange County in the first place,” Guarni said. “Last year, Cindy said, ‘What do you think about sponsoring the kids’ run?’ and we did. We actually sponsored that run, and as we were doing that, I got to talking to [race director] Gary Kutscher and asked how to sponsor the whole event.”

Guarni said the idea was floated during the marathon earlier this year but was confirmed shortly after its conclusion when Kutscher touched base again to find out if Hoag officials were still interested in sponsoring the overall event.

Advertisement

“Having a strong Orange County-based partner like Hoag as our title sponsor is invaluable to our continued success staging one of the most anticipated events in Southern California,” Kutscher said in Monday’s news release announcing the sponsorship. “Partnering with Hoag is a natural fit, as we share the same commitment to living a healthy and active lifestyle for all ages.”

Guarni agreed, saying that Hoag’s intention was to help keep the community healthy.

“We want to be there when people get sick and need that type of care, but we also want to be proactive in making sure that the community, regardless of their age, live their healthiest life so that they’re well and don’t necessarily need to come to the hospital,” Guarni said. “We felt this is the type of an event ... touches a lot of people’s lives and makes a difference, so that they don’t necessarily need to come to Hoag, even though they know that we’ll be there when they need us.”

About 20,000 runners participated in the 2023 marathon. For more information, visit ocmarathon.com.