Medical license revoked for Huntington Beach doctor accused of sexual assault

A photograph of Dr. William Moore Thompson IV, on display for a press conference in January for a civil suit filed against him.

A Huntington Beach doctor accused of sexually assaulting his patients is losing his medical license, an action that will go into effect in June, according to state documents.

Dr. William Thompson lV committed gross negligence in his care for his patients, sexual misconduct, record-keeping and for the reckless use of alcohol, according to documents signed May 15 by Reji Varghese, executive director for the Medical Board of California. For that reason, his medical license will be revoked on June 14, and Thompson will be required to pay $111,280 for investigation and enforcement of the case.

Thompson was arrested in September 2023 on charges of the sexual assault and harassment of at least nine of his former patients under the guise of being necessary medical exams. He is currently out on bail, according to court records.

The Orange County district attorney’s office, at the time of his arrest, said Thompson had also been arrested in April 2021 on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Thompson, 56, was an infectious disease doctor who provided general practice services for patients in the LGBTQ+ community and was previously affiliated with Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian. Thompson’s license was set to expire at the end of August but was suspended until the new order earlier this month.

A civil lawsuit that represents at least 73 people was filed against both Thompson and Hoag in late December, alleging the hospital was culpable. The hospital issued a statement on that lawsuit in January, stating it condemned his behavior and confirmed his clinical privileges were revoked after criminal charges were filed against him.

The Daily Pilot reported earlier this year that Thompson faced 21 charges. That number has since grown to more than 40 counts , including sexual battery by fraud, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation, public offense and sexual battery.

Thompson has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is expected to next appear in court in July at the Harbor Justice Center.