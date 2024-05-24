Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, May 23, 2024
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
- Plunging in: More than 6,000 faithful baptized in festival at Huntington State Beach
- Huntington Beach City Council pumps brakes on street name change
- Judge orders Huntington Beach to release full Pacific Airshow settlement
- Costa Mesa directs $1.2M in federal grants to housing assistance programs, groups
- OC Coastkeeper hosts beach cleanup for Kids Ocean Day
