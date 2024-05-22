Judge orders Huntington Beach to release full Pacific Airshow settlement

A short takeoff and landing aircraft, better known as a STOL plane, makes a pass during a Pacific Airshow press conference earlier this year.

An Orange County Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday the city of Huntington Beach must release its full multimillion-dollar settlement with Pacific Airshow operator Code Four.

Judge Jonathan Fish ruled he was granting Gina Clayton-Tarvin’s petition under the California Public Records Act and the California Constitution for writ of mandate.

Clayton-Tarvin, a Huntington Beach resident and longtime member of the Ocean View School District Board of Trustees, had sued the city and City. Atty Michael Gates after he wouldn’t hand over the complete settlement for up to $7 million with Code Four. The settlement came after Code Four sued the city for breach of contract, when the 2021 oil spill off the coast led to the cancellation of the third and final day of that year’s Pacific Airshow.

Advertisement

At the time of the settlement, Gates produced an “executive summary” page. But Fish’s decision orders full disclosure of the settlement, with no redactions.

“Justice has been served,” Clayton-Tarvin said in a statement on X, while posting the full decision. “Hiding the truth from taxpayers will not be allowed anymore.”

The city can appeal Wednesday’s decision. Gates did not immediately return a call seeking comment.