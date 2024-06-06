Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, June 6, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- 3 Huntington Beach Council members walk out of meeting in protest
- Vigil mourns 14-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash near Balboa Fun Zone
- Huntington Beach homicide victim ID’d as 35-year-old nurse, possible suspect named
- South Coast Plaza installation offers ‘Music of Hope’ to honor cancer survivors
- ‘Best we’ve had yet’: Balboa Island Parade and its after-party celebrate community
A2
- Huntington Beach adopts $527-million budget for fiscal year 2024-25
- Fountain Valley adopts 2024-25 budget, dips into reserves for capital improvements
A4
A6
