‘Best we’ve had yet’: Balboa Island Parade and its after-party celebrate community
The 29th annual Balboa Island parade matched last year’s attendance record of 5,000, if not more, according its chairman, Jack Callahan.
”The turnout for the after-party was the best we’ve had yet,” Callahan said of the extravaganza staged by the Balboa Island Improvement Assn.
Newport Beach resident Michael Tarpey said he’d been attending the parade for about 13 years.
“It’s a wonderful annual event,” Tarpey said. “And always with a focus on animals, children and adults willing to share their personalities.”
The two-hour event is nonstop excitement, with music, dancing, school bands, the ever-popular Patio Chair Drill Team, adult surf bands, horse, dogs, cars and — best of all, especially to hold the attention of the kids — free candy tossed to the crowd from parade entries.
Brooklyn Brewer, 6, and her 4-year-old brother, Benson, stood at the ready with bags ready to fill as the candy came flying toward them.
Pete and Julie Norton said they have never missed a parade, agreeing with one another that “the music is the best part.”
