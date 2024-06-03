‘Best we’ve had yet’: Balboa Island Parade and its after-party celebrate community

Parade favorite the Patio Chair Drill Team receive applause as they dance along Marine Avenue at the Balboa Island Parade Sunday.

The 29th annual Balboa Island parade matched last year’s attendance record of 5,000, if not more, according its chairman, Jack Callahan.

”The turnout for the after-party was the best we’ve had yet,” Callahan said of the extravaganza staged by the Balboa Island Improvement Assn.

First timers in the Balboa Island Parade march with a banner for the Orange County Parrothead Club. (Susan Hoffman)

Newport Beach resident Michael Tarpey said he’d been attending the parade for about 13 years.

“It’s a wonderful annual event,” Tarpey said. “And always with a focus on animals, children and adults willing to share their personalities.”

The Newport Harbor High School Marching Sailor Regiment play an ensemble of patriotic music at the Balboa Island parade Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

The two-hour event is nonstop excitement, with music, dancing, school bands, the ever-popular Patio Chair Drill Team, adult surf bands, horse, dogs, cars and — best of all, especially to hold the attention of the kids — free candy tossed to the crowd from parade entries.

Everyone, kids included, enjoy dancers Cornell Illescu and Helen Nielson from the Nobel Cause Foundation, a Balboa Island parade staple and crowd pleaser. (Susan Hoffman)

Brooklyn Brewer, 6, and her 4-year-old brother, Benson, stood at the ready with bags ready to fill as the candy came flying toward them.

Assorted Labrador dogs receive hugs and pats from kids during the Balboa Island Parade on Sunday, June 2. (Susan Hoffman)

Pete and Julie Norton said they have never missed a parade, agreeing with one another that “the music is the best part.”