Back Bay High School’s Class of 2024 celebrates milestone moment years in the making

Graduates happily prepare to walk into the Back Bay High School commencement ceremony at the Crossing Church on Thursday.

Thursday morning was a joyous occasion for 108 graduates of Back Bay High School, who gathered with friends and family at Costa Mesa’s the Crossing Church to celebrate the completion of a journey years in the making.

Among members of the Class of 2024, school officials report 81 are planning on attending a two-year college, while several others have their sights set on graduating from a four-year college or university.

Graduates walk into the venue during the Back Bay High School commencement ceremony at the Crossing Church. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Advertisement

Five graduates plan to enlist in the military, while another five will attend trade schools, and seven students are already working or have job offers.

A total of 24 scholarships, amounting to a collective $45,000, will assist 17 students with their continuing education plans, while 60 graduates earned a Seal of Civic Engagement, a statewide recognition of excellence in civic learning, participation in civics-related projects and contributions to the local community.

As part of Thursday’s commencement, graduating seniors Rosemary Garcia and Valeria Orozco shared their best wishes for friends and classmates as they embark on their futures, while Alessandra Tolentino led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Student speaker Rosemary Garcia waives to family as she prepares to walk into the Back Bay High School commencement ceremony at the Crossing Church on Thursday. (Don Leach /Staff Photographer)

Principal Kirk Bauermeister praised the Class of 2024 for their perseverance in earning their diplomas, a victory that, at some point in their lives, may have seemed unreachable.

“Almost 90% of our students have taken the next step towards a junior college program, trade school, the military or full-time employment,” Bauermeister said ahead of Thursday’s ceremony.

“We challenged our students to dream about their future careers. And our students certainly took that to heart.”