The future is in great hands, principal says of Corona del Mar’s Class of 2024

The graduating class of 2024 at Corona del Mar High School toss their caps into the air Thursday afternoon.

The senior Sea Kings of Corona del Mar High School descended from their thrones Thursday afternoon for their graduation.

The high school graduated 356 students, of which about 96% are expected to attend a college or university while others are expected to take a gap year or attend a community college, trade school, enter the workforce or enlist in the military. The school reported 280 students graduated this year with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher with 110 students reporting GPAs at or higher than 4.0.

District officials, led by principal Jake Haley, center, head to the stage for the Corona del Mar High School graduation. (Courtesy of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District)

The school also reported that six students were National Merit finalists in addition to one student, Jasmine Jenkins, who qualified as a National Merit scholarship winner.

This year’s valedictorian was Lilia Edalat. Additional student speakers included in the ceremony were Peyton Vovan and Dilnar Yu. The national anthem was performed by Jasmine Jenkins and Jessica Miramadi, with Kaydence Osgood singing.

“The class of 2024 gives hope for what’s to come,” said Principal Jake Haley. “From embracing a new world of artificial intelligence, enduring COVID-19 as freshmen and political unrest in the world, you have chosen to lead. You embrace characteristics that make us proud as a community.

Advertisement

“I could not be more proud of such a fine group of students. The future is in great hands with the CdM Class of 2024, keep giving all of us hope!”