Marriott International to take over management of Resort at Pelican Hill in July

An overhead view of the Resort at Pelican Hill, which is located in Newport Coast. Beginning in July, Marriott International will take over the management of the day-to-day operations of the resort.

Management at the Resort at Pelican Hill will change in the near future, according to an announcement late last month by the Irvine Co.

Beginning in July, Marriott International take over management of the day-to-day operations of the Newport Coast resort, including its golf club, while the Irvine Co. will retain its ownership and stewardship of the property.

Dana Jacobsohn, the chief development officer for U.S. luxury brands and global mixed-use for Marriott, stated Thursday the property is expected to join its luxury St. Regis brand at a later date.

Advertisement

According to the brand’s website, only one other St. Regis property exists in California — in San Francisco, where room rates vary from $475 to thousands a night. Rooms at the Resort at Pelican Hill can run over $800 a night, according to Expedia.

“Over the past year, the Resort at Pelican Hill has conducted a strategic review of the property and its operations, meeting with hospitality experts from around the world to explore how to further enhance the 5-star experience that makes the resort a sought-after destination for our guests and our local community,” the Irvine Co. said in a news release dated for May 23.

“We look forward to this important new partnership and integrating Marriott’s industry-leading experience as we continue to enhance the commitment to excellence that the community has become accustomed to at the Resort.”