Costa Mesa police investigate fatal westside stabbing believed to be gang related

Costa Mesa police are investigating a fatal stabbing and an assault on Placentia Avenue Tuesday night they believe may have been caused by suspects with gang affiliations.

Costa Mesa police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Tuesday night near a business on Placentia Avenue, an incident believed to be part of a wider gang-related attack that included an assault on a second victim.

Officers responding to a call of a possible assault with a deadly weapon on the 1700 block of Placentia Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday arrived on scene to find a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds lying on the ground, according to a Costa Mesa Police Department release issued Wednesday.

Costa Mesa Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Chris Coates said a crew arrived and attempted to perform life-saving measures on the adult male victim but were unsuccessful. The man, whose identity was not being released by police Wednesday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred last night https://t.co/2fQrRWqrJB — Costa Mesa Police (@CostaMesaPD) June 12, 2024

Police soon after learned that a second victim, described as a 19-year-old man, had been attacked minutes before the stabbing near the intersection of Placentia Avenue and Shalimar Drive, according to the release. He reportedly suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital by family members.

Both victims are described as Latino. Investigators believe the same suspects were involved in both incidents and were possible gang members.

Social media posts by local residents who witnessed the aftermath of Tuesday’s incident showed investigators had taped off vast areas surrounding a Mini Mart & Liquor store at 1746 Placenta Ave. and a coin laundry business next door.

Officers appeared to be processing the scene inside that area, which included an adjacent apartment complex, into the morning hours Wednesday.

CMPD reported Wednesday afternoon no arrests had yet been made, and information on the suspects or their possible whereabouts were not being released to the public.

Anyone who may have information on the incidents is asked to contact Det. Ramon Hernandez at (714) 754-5097.