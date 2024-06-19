Fountain Valley Police Chief Matthew Sheppard to call it a career

Fountain Valley Police Chief Matthew Sheppard holds up a proclamation recognizing his service to the city. Sheppard will retire July 4.

More than one thing can be true at the same time, and that was the tenor of the comments from the dais as Fountain Valley recognized the impending retirement of its police chief.

Matthew Sheppard, who replaced Kevin Childe as Fountain Valley’s top cop in December 2019, grew within a career he loved. Appropriately, he joined the Fountain Valley police department on Valentine’s Day.

Sheppard indicated he had held just about every role except that of dispatch since being sworn in as an officer in 2000.

“It is the most noble career that’s out there,” Sheppard said. “I’ve said that my entire career. I still can’t believe that the city hired me. I should have been the guy sitting in the back seat of the car, not in the front seat, but they took a chance on me, and I’m glad that they did.”

While wishing the chief well in retirement, multiple council members playfully pleaded for him to stay.

Mayor Glenn Grandis asked Colin Burns, who provides legal counsel to the city, if the council had the power to overrule the retirement request.

Fountain Valley Police Chief Matthew Sheppard, right, shares a moment with community members before the City Council meeting on Tuesday. (Andrew Turner)

“We can do it ceremonially,” Burns replied.

Grandis then read a proclamation recognizing Sheppard’s service to the city.

A significant portion of the attendees inside council chambers had come to see Sheppard off, a testament to the respect given to a chief that spent his entire career in law enforcement with one department.

Sheppard received a standing ovation from the room after reflecting on his career at the podium. In his remarks, he thanked the city staff, the community and those in the department. He added that while the city faces new challenges, the department is prepared to face them.

“I’m very happy that I chose this career, and I’m extremely grateful for the city of Fountain Valley, but I’m ready to start that next chapter,” Sheppard said. “Forty years of work is a long time. I am healthy. I’m happy. I’ve got a great family I’m ready to get back to, I’ve been missing for a while, but that’s just part of the job. They are there for me, and I’m ready to jump into that role.

“I’m going to retire. I don’t have another job lined up. I’m going to take some time off and enjoy it. The answer to your question before I came up here, ‘No, it’s denied.’”

Fountain Valley police volunteers were among those in attendance for Police Chief Matthew Sheppard’s retirement announcement. (Andrew Turner)

During his time with Fountain Valley police, Sheppard also served as an officer, senior officer, sergeant, detective, lieutenant and captain. Sheppard, a Fountain Valley High alumnus, will retire from the city on July 4.

Sheppard served as the 2022-23 president of the Orange County Peace Officers Assn.

“While we are excited for you embarking on this new journey, please remember that our city of Fountain Valley has a generous return policy,” Vice Mayor Ted Bui said. “Should you ever miss the thrill of the sirens or the camaraderie of the squad, you’ll always have a badge and a desk waiting for you here.”