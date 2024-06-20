Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, June 20, 2024
- Trouble in Surf City: Polarized Huntington Beach City Council squabbles over library proposal process
- Library management company abruptly pulls bid for Huntington Beach services
- Costa Mesa officials hope to slow the roll of e-bike riders
- Two charged with attempted murder in allegedly gang-related Costa Mesa shooting
- Newport Beach adopts $494.8-million budget for 2024-25
