New principal appointed at Marina High School in Huntington Beach

Tim Floyd, an assistant principal Marina High School, will be taking on the mantle of principal at the campus, according to an announcement issued Friday by the Huntington Beach Union High School District.

Floyd will step into the role vacated by Morgan Smith, who at the end of the school term became the district’s new director of certificated human resources.

Floyd brings 16 years of experience within the district to his new job. He began his career in 2008 as a teacher at Edison High School, becoming an administrator seven years later. From 2015 to 2021 he served as assistant principal of guidance, curriculum and instruction at Huntington Beach High School.

In the fall of 2021 he was named assistant principal of guidance at Marina High, which serves about 2,000 students in grades 9 through 12, according to its school accountability report card for the 2023-24 school year.

“I am thrilled and humbled to move into the role of principal at Marina High School,” Floyd stated in the news release. “Having collaborated extensively with former principal Dr. Smith and Marina’s administration and leadership teams, I look forward to a seamless transition, continuing to build upon our recent achievements and uphold Marina’s tradition of excellence.

“During my time at Marina I have been continually inspired by the dedication, talent, and enthusiasm of our staff and students. Our staff is dedicated to embracing innovative ideas and empowering our students to become leaders and change-makers in our community and beyond. With a steadfast focus on delivering relevant, rigorous, and engaging instruction, expanding our CTE programs, promoting our arts programs, and continuing to excel in producing championship athletic teams, it’s hard to not get excited about the future at Marina.”

Carolee Ogata, deputy superintendent of human resources, stated in the release that district officials are enthusiastic about Floyd’s promotion.

“Tim embodies a leader who focuses on student growth and achievement, collaboration, and communication,” Ogata said. “As an integral part of Marina’s administration over the last three years, he has embraced what it means to be a Viking.”