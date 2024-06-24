Origin of Sunday’s 8.4-acre brush fire in Costa Mesa remains under investigation

An aerial view of an 8.4-acre brush fire that broke out Sunday in Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park.

Costa Mesa fire officials are investigating the cause of an 8.4-acre brush fire that broke out Sunday afternoon at the city’s Fairview Park, injuring two minors and prompting the evacuation of homes on nearby Swan Drive for several hours.

First responders were called to the scene at 1:15 p.m. after park rangers in the area noticed signs of a fire on the north end of the park, near Victoria Street, according to a city news release issued Sunday.



For the record: An earlier version of this story reported the incident happened at Talbert Regional Park, as was intially reported by fire officials. Costa Mesa officials clarified Monday the acreage was in the city’s Fairview Park.

City and public safety officials established an emergency operations center near City Hall to coordinate a response to the blaze, as Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue worked in a unified command with the Orange County Fire Authority to battle the blazes in high temperatures and breezy conditions, according to CMFD Battalion Chief Chris Coates.

A fire at Fairview Park in Costa Mesa burned 8.4 acres of brush Sunday, causing the evacuation of homes on nearby Swan Drive. (Jamie Schwering / Joy Air Tours)

“It was hot — we were under a heat warning in Southern California over the weekend — and it was dry,” Coates said Monday.

Crews from Newport Beach and Huntington Beach assisted in the effort, as air vehicles provided by OCFA and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department doused flames via overhead water drops, he added.

Due to smoke conditions and observed spotting, caused by embers igniting smaller fires away from the main fire, residents living on Swan Drive near the northwest end of Fairview Park were evacuated on a voluntary basis.

The city’s Balearic Community Center was opened from 4 to 6 p.m. in order to shelter evacuees and serve as a general hub of information.

City officials urged residents in the vicinity of the fire to remain indoors Sunday and to call 911 if they experienced any respiratory conditions from smoke inhalation.

Two teenagers reportedly received minor injuries during the blaze and were assessed at the scene, Coates said Monday. One minor was transported to a nearby hospital, while the other was released, but details on the nature of the injuries are not being released to the public, due to the victims’ ages.

One individual who was found in an encampment at the park was taken into police custody on suspicion of trespassing, according to Coates, though it is unclear whether that person is thought to have had any involvement with the fire or its origins.

By 6 p.m., crews had begun a “mop up” of the scene, forming a perimeter around the area and dousing potential hot spots to prevent the possibility of embers rekindling. Personnel remained at Fairview Park until approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday to clear the area, according to Coates.

“We had our crews out there this morning, and our investigators went out to see if they could determine the [fire’s] cause and origin,” the fire chief added.