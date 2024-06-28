Parades, festivals, events in coastal O.C. for Fourth of July holiday without the fireworks

Flags and waves on the foredeck of My Way in the Old Glory Boat Parade at Newport Harbor in 2021.

With the Independence Day holiday coming up Thursday, residents of coastal Orange County may be looking for ways to celebrate the occasion outside of the many fireworks displays. The following is list of a few parades and marathons that readers in the Daily Pilot’s coverage area can look forward to:

Old Glory Boat Parade on Fourth of July

Organized by American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291, the Old Glory Boat Parade will return to Newport Harbor this Independence Day to celebrate not only the founding of America but the post’s 100th birthday.

Boats will compete for best decorated, best music, spirit award, best theme, the commodore’s award and the sweepstakes grand prize. The parade will begin at 1 p.m.

For more details, visit alyc.com/page-1754585.

American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291 centennial celebration

In addition to the Old Glory Boat Parade, the American Legion post will host its centennial celebration at its location, 215 15th St., for three days, starting July 4. The event includes a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. on Independence Day for a $12 donation for adults and $8 for those 12 and under; live music; a community and family day with a $5 breakfast menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 5 and a $10 breakfast menu on July 6, along with a silent auction and raffle.

For more information, visit al291.com/fourth-of-july-100-years-of-service.

Mariners and Dover Shores hosts annual bike parade

Residents in the Mariners and Dover Shores community will be organizing its 51st annual 4th of July Family Bike Parade and Celebration on Independence Day.

The parade will begin at Santiago and Mariners Drive at 10:30 a.m. and will end at Dover Drive. Live music will be at Mariners Park. There’s no reason to go hungry: TK Burger, Mom’s Kitchen and Kona Ice will have food available for purchase.

Mason Taylor Associates, Dog Republic, Tekne Development/Construction, Range Sports Therapy and the Law Office of Scott C. Thomas are sponsoring the parade.

13th annual 4th of July is for Families Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Festival

The city of Newport Beach will hold its own bike parade and festival on the Fourth of July.

The parade will begin at west Balboa Boulevard and 36th Street at 9 a.m., and the community event will be held at Channel Place Park, which will begin at 9 and continue to 11:30 a.m.

The festival will include carnival games, arts and crafts, lawn activities and food.

Street closures in Newport Beach for holiday

The Newport Beach Police Department announced the following street closures on Thursday, July 4:

From approximately 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Balboa Boulevard from 32nd Street to Channel Place will be closed, and no left turns will be allowed from westbound Balboa Boulevard at 34th, 36th, 39th, 43rd and 46th Streets for the parade.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and continuing until early Friday morning, southbound Orange Street at West Coast Highway will be closed, as will Via Malaga, from Via Oporto to Via Lido.

From approximately noon to 10 p.m., Back Bay Drive and San Joaquin Hills Road between Back Bay Drive and the entrance to the Park Newport Apartment Community will be closed.

Surf City 5K run kicks off Independence Day

The Surf City 5K is back for another year. From 7 to 10 a.m. on Thursday participants will run along Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

Sign-ups are still open for all events, which includes the titular 5K, a stroller 5K and the Kids Fun Run. Pacific Coast Highway will be closed between Goldenwest Street and Beach Boulevard to accommodate the event, as will Main Street between Pacific Coast Highway to Gothard Street. For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/CA/HuntingtonBeach/HBSURFCITYRUN.

Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach hosts pancake breakfast

The Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach will hold its annual breakfast at Lake Park, 1035 11th St., from 7 to 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The breakfast costs $10 and all proceeds will benefit children in need across the city.

120th annual Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade

Starting at 10 a.m. and following the Surf City 5K run will be the 120th annual Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade, which is expected to feature more than 100 groups including elected officials, military veterans, public safety and performers.

The parade route begins at Pacific Coast Highway and 9th Street and will conclude just past Yorktown Avenue. Tickets for reserved seating at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway are on sale at psqproductions.ticketspice.com/huntington-beach-independence-day-2024 for $27 a person.

The parade will be broadcast on KABC Channel 7 and livestreamed.

The city of Huntington Beach will host a block party downtown on the Fourth, with live music from 5 to 9 p.m.