Man charged with fatal collision in Newport Beach that killed cyclist 2 years ago
A 58-year-old man was facing felony charges Friday resulting from a fatal collision that killed a bicyclist in Newport Beach two years ago.
Ronald Elston Benjamin was charged Monday with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated without gross negligence and driving under the influence of a drug causing injury, both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of child abuse and endangerment. He faces a sentencing enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury on the victim.
The collision occurred June 10, 2022. The victim was identified in the criminal complaint only as George H.
Messages left for police and prosecutors for further details were not immediately returned.
