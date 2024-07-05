Newport Beach 57th annual Arts Commission Art Exhibition draws steady stream of visitors

Susie Sprinkel Hudson stands with her third-place ribbon in 3D art (sculpture and mixed media) for “3 Women in a Field of Poppies” during the Newport Beach Civic Center art exhibit and sculpture dedication Saturday.

The Newport Beach Civic Center was abuzz with people admiring more than 150 creations shown during the 57th annual Arts Commission Art Exhibition that was held in tandem with the addition of 10 pieces to the city’s sculpture garden on the last Saturday of June.

Pamela Ambrosio’s sculpture “Interplay” is made with fabricated steel, alcohol inks and resin and is part of Phase 9 at the Newport Beach sculpture garden. (Susan Hoffman)

“The turnout was excellent with attendees lining up before the Exhibit Hall opened at 1 p.m.,” said Melissa Hartson, the city’s Library Services director. She added that the steady stream of visitors continued until the one-day show closed at 6 p.m.

Susie Sprinkle Hudson, who won a third-place award as part of the 3D Art Category (sculpture and mixed media) for her “3 women in a Field of Poppies,” was thrilled her application to be in the show had been accepted and that it also caught the eyes of the judges.

“My sewing machine is my paintbrush and my fabric is my paint,” said Sprinkle Hudson. “With all the shows I enter, if I’m accepted and ‘on the wall’ I’ve already won, so winning an award is icing on the cake! Albeit, super out-of-this-world icing!”

Works by Steven Edwards, featuring glass and light-enhanced photography with 3D characteristics, were on display at Newport Beach Art Exhibit Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

Steven Edwards, exhibiting for the first time anywhere, entered two unique pieces, “Mythos” and “Mythoette,” using photography, glass and colored lights encased in acrylic, giving the pieces a 3D-type depth.

“The light and colors are from the camera, not Photoshop or computer graphics,” explained Edwards.

Vojtech Blazejovsky used stainless steel, copper, brass, slate patina and colored waxes to create “Heavy Landing,” on display at the Newport Beach Civic Center sculpture garden. (Susan Hoffman)

The sculpture garden came into being in 2013 with the completion of the Civic Center, which includes City Hall, the public library and a 17-acre park. The new phase of sculptures unveiled during the art show is the ninth since the program’s inception and brought the total on display to 20.