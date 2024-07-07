Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, July 7, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
- Dress up: the influence of Yves Saint Laurent at OCMA
- Laguna Niguel’s transition to district elections mired by attorney fees dispute
- After 36 years, former Costa Mesa City Manager Tom Hatch lands his dream job
- Santa Ana finishes a pocket park big on stormwater capture
- Fountain Valley police get drone program off the ground
- Mailbag: Counting the reasons why Coastal Commission should nix rezoning Magnolia Tank Farm
- A Word, Please: Hark to this lesson on a familiar phrasal verb
