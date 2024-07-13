It’s beginning to look a lot like OC Fair time, as Costa Mesa complex springs to life

A crane lowers the spire on a carousel ride on Thursday in Costa Mesa, as vendors, ride operators and concessionaires assemble and prepare for the 2024 Orange County Fair, this year themed “Always a Good Time.”

With just a week to go before showtime, Costa Mesa’s Orange County fairgrounds are undergoing a transformation from a calm agricultural complex to a top summertime destination for food, music and fun — the OC Fair is about to begin.

Themed “Always a Good Time,” this year’s celebration begins July 19 and runs Wednesdays through Sundays until closing day Aug. 18. As in recent years, tickets must be purchased online prior to arrival, as they will not be sold at the gate.

Fair organizers are continuing to cap daily attendance — a crowd control move undertaken during the pandemic — but this year the limit has been increased to 50,000 visitors per day. OC Fair & Event Center spokeswoman Terry Moore assured visitors that even on sold out days, there are ways to attend.

A worker from Ray Cammack Shows, Inc. assembles the picnic benches, ahead of the Orange County Fair, which opens next week. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

For example, visitors looking to enjoy one of the many ticketed events and performances taking place during the fair will be able to access the entire fairgrounds on the day of the event.

“The great secret is that, for all of the shows at Pacific Amphitheatre, the Hangar and Action Sports Arena, those show tickets all include same-day fair admission,” Moore said in a debriefing ahead of opening day.

Another option for those interested in coming and going on any day they please, with no blackout dates or restrictions, is a $60 Every Day passport, which is valid even on days when general admission is sold out.

Workers assemble the Heidi roller coaster at the fairgrounds. This year’s Orange County Fair starts July 19. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

This year, in addition to the exhibits, farm displays and competitions, visitors may notice some new carnival rides, including the automotive-themed Overdrive thrill ride, the Bavarian-styled roller coaster, Heidi, and the Enchanted Castle, a fun-house attraction. Discounts on ride wristbands are available online through July 18.

Among the fair’s many concession stands, several new items will make their debut this year, including bacon churro fries at Bacon Nation, where employees are happy to top off the novelty with vanilla soft-serve ice cream.

Mom’s Bakeshoppe will offer Le Cookie, a croissant baked fresh with chocolate chip cookie dough on top, while guests can hunt down trendy treats like birria burgers, pickle sundaes and rainbow-colored cheese bread.

A giant reproduction of a box of popcorn is put into place on the fairgrounds to draw attention to food offerings at this year’s Orange County Fair. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Another novelty, according to Moore, is Dr. Pepper spiked with pickle juice.

“Dirty sodas are becoming a thing,” she said of concoctions that infuse ordinary sodas with creams, flavors and other add-ins. “I tried one — it was actually good.”

For those who can’t commit to a single item, a Taste of the Fair option is available every day until 4 p.m. that allows fairgoers to sample food and beverages in smaller portions for $5 per item.

While parking at the fairgrounds has increased to $15 daily, admission remains at $13 for adults on Wednesday and Thursday, and $15 Friday through Sunday. Tickets cost $9 for those over 60 and children aged 6 to 12, while kids 5 and under are free.

Fair hours are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. For more, visit ocfair.com.