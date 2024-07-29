Teen disappears off Huntington Beach after nighttime swim

People gather on the sand in Huntington Beach on Sunday while rescuers search for a missing teenage swimmer.

Officials on Monday were searching for a teenager who disappeared while swimming in Huntington Beach on Sunday night.

Two swimmers went into the water, but only one returned, according to Huntington Beach public information officer Jennifer Carey. There were strong rip currents earlier in the day, she said.

The U.S. Coast Guard began searching around 9:45 p.m. for the 15-year-old boy, who was last seen near Lifeguard Tower 11, according to Coast Guard public affairs specialist Richard Uranga. The Huntington Beach Fire Department has also assisted in the search.

A water search was called off about 10:40 p.m., Carey said, but the search continued on land and in the air.

The Coast Guard’s air and patrol units and its response boats have been searching the area. The search is expected to continue until at least Monday afternoon, Uranga said, when the Coast Guard captain and search-and-rescue coordinator will decide whether efforts will be suspended.

The missing teen hasn’t been publicly identified, but Uranga said he’s an Orange County resident.

City News Service contributed to this report.