Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Candlelight vigil held for Huntington Beach teen who went missing in the ocean
- 48-year-old Newport Beach man found dead with signs of trauma, acquaintance arrested
- On the road again — AAA’s plans to grow Costa Mesa hub may resume after long hiatus
- Australia’s Cole Tapper rallies in dramatic Governor’s Cup final
- Orange County students encouraged to chase dreams at IgniteHER Girls Summit
