U.S. Open of Surfing featured artist finds peace with paint

Victoria White, a Santa Monica-based artist, is a featured artist for this year’s U.S. Open of Surfing.

Victoria White understands the joy that surfers can feel while in the water on a big wave.

She feels it with a stroke of a paintbrush, as she illustrates a culture that she has really come to appreciate.

The Santa Monica-based artist is again a featured artist for this year’s U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach.

Last year, she used her now-trademark three surfboard canvas to paint a portrait of legendary Duke Kahanamoku on the sand.

This year, White’s subject will be the late pro surfer Andy Irons.

Victoria White will be live-painting a new, iconic, triple-surfboard portrait of late surf pro Andy Irons as a tribute to his contribution to surfing. (James Carbone)

“Even the most successful people in the world have their inner demons and their mental struggles,” she said of Irons, who died at age 32 in 2010.

White, originally from New Orleans, has seen it in her own life. She was a corporate lawyer for a decade and got very sick, packing up her dog and her suitcase — and her box of paints — and heading back to Southern California in 2018.

A philosophy major in college, she turned back to journaling every day, reading a lot and creating.

“That framework is essentially what made me into the artist and person that I am today,” said White, who turns 43 on Sunday. “I consider myself first and foremost a philosopher, and that philosophy informs my artwork, who I’m painting and why I’m painting them. What inspires me about the subject?”

She will be live-painting in the lobby of the Paséa Hotel & Spa during the U.S. Open, likely coming down to the sand for Finals Day on Aug. 11, World Surf League Global Chief Revenue Officer Cherie Cohen said.

Victoria White will be painting from the lobby at the Pasea Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach for this year’s U.S. Open of Surfing. (James Carbone)

Cohen first met White at a music festival a couple of years ago. Among the pieces she had on display was one of the legendary surfer Kelly Slater.

“Her booth was literally packed,” Cohen said. “I had to buy a piece of her work. It was so awesome and electric. I loved the whole thing, and so I asked her if she would come to the Open last year, and she did. Her work is portrait-based, but in a modern way, and I think people respond to that.”

Paul Maddison, the general manager of Paséa, said the hotel is happy to have White in the mix for the big nine-day event. Her space will feature a pop-up shop, as well as displaying her artwork.

“Her work perfectly complements our collection of art throughout the property that thoughtfully celebrates Huntington Beach surf culture — including our iconic wave-inspired lobby mural crafted from flip-flops,” Maddison said. “Each year, our resort serves as a home base for U.S. Open of Surfing spectators and athletes, and Victoria’s exhibit at Paséa gives guests and locals a chance to experience the vibrant spirit of Surf City here at our oceanfront destination.”

Victoria White has painted several surf-inspired pieces. (James Carbone)

White said a portion of the proceeds will go to Indivisible Arts of Hermosa Beach, a nonprofit where she teaches children. She had her first solo art exhibition there in February 2023, featuring a portrait of the late surfer Miki Dora.

White may no longer be practicing law, but she has peace.

“It’s so important to be open to the opportunities that come your way,” she said. “Openness and curiosity, and just seeing where things go, is a really important virtue that I’ve tried to develop in my life. I’m glad I was open when my friend suggested I paint a surfboard because here I am today.”