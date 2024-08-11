Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- ‘The Art of Music Experience’ brings creatives behind album covers into the spotlight
- Compromise on Newport Beach tidelands mooring fees stalled indefinitely by state officials
- New podcast ponders O.C.’s ‘purple’ politics ahead of the election
- South Coast Repertory preps for arrival of new managing director, second in 60 years
Inside
- Correa presents city of Orange with $850,000 in federal funds to help build new park
- San Clemente voters to decide on sales tax increase for sand-starved beaches
- You’re gonna need a bigger cone: 3 new ice cream shops in O.C. worth screaming for
- Catching up with Orange County’s new Michelin recognized restaurants
- ‘It’s surreal’: Cal State Fullerton student journalists cover the Paris Olympics
- Apodaca: Newport-Mesa Unified moves to disconnect cellphone use
- Mailbag: More taxes would not solve long-term issues in Laguna
- New breakfast cafe in Newport Beach stacks up
- San Juan Capistrano’s River Street Marketplace adds even more new tenants
