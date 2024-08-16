Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Aug. 16, 2024
Friday's newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Friday's coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Newport Beach City Council hopefuls weigh in on housing, homelessness and more in first candidate forum
- State grants $29M to convert Costa Mesa Travelodge into 76 units of supportive housing
- Fountain Valley appoints Michael Ishii as interim police chief
- Newport Beach’s Kaleigh Gilchrist announces water polo retirement
Inside
