Advertisement
News

Phony fire inspector attempting to scam Laguna Beach area businesses

The Orange County Fire Authority, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach fire departments respond to a call.
(Courtesy of the Orange County Fire Authority)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Share via

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce recently warned business owners to watch out for a fraudster posing as a fire inspector.

The impostor was driving a white truck bearing the words “fire department,” the Chamber wrote in a bulletin last month. The person claimed to be performing an inspection at a local business.

Real fire inspectors always wear a blue uniform and have badges as well as photo ID from the Laguna Beach Fire Department, officials said. They do not ask for payment or leave invoices for an inspection, and they don’t service fire extinguishers.

Advertisement

Phony inspector scams aren’t new and have been reported throughout Southern California. In one example from 2016, a Newport Beach man was charged with felony burglary and extortion after claiming to be a fire marshal and then swindling a Huntington Beach car audio business and other shops in Santa Ana and Anaheim.

Those approached by someone claiming to be an inspector for the fire department can try to verify credentials or report suspicious activity to the Fire Marshal’s office at (949) 497-0352.

Chamber officials reminded people to be wary of any service companies that show up unannounced. They also encouraged business owners to keep fire extinguishers marked with up-to-date tags and train their staff about code enforcement and to be wary of scammers.

NewsLaguna Beach
Eric Licas

Eric Licas covers Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. He previously was a crime and public safety reporter and, before that, spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus.

More on this Subject

Advertisement