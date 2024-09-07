Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- How one Orange County community college district found $8M of its own money
- 2 retired Rancho Santiago CCD employees have deep moorings in ASCIP risk pool
- Playhouse auction on display at Irvine Spectrum raises money for real solution to homelessness
- Fountain Valley City Council agrees with residents against redevelopment of community space
- Renovated Ronald McDonald House Orange County welcomes families home
Inside
- A Disney worker helped reform her union. Now she’s running for Anaheim City Council
- Buena Park moves forward with townhomes project near its mall
- Bracken’s Kitchen aims to beat the odds at annual Hungry Games event
- Apodaca: In an age of upheaval, schools and their students face daunting challenges
- A Word, Please: ‘Whomever’ is rising in popularity, but some of us are using it wrong
- Mailbag: Huntington Beach residents weigh in on council votes
- Chef Yotam Ottolenghi brings comfort to the Irvine Barclay Theatre
- Where to bite into the Dubai chocolate bar craze in Orange County
