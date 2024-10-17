Huntington Beach exploring Central Park light show

Symphony of Flowers is a show with more than 100,000 luminous flowers.

Huntington Beach could soon be bringing a new long-term light show to Central Park East.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to direct city staff to work with the Symphony of Flowers operator on the feasibility of an agreement to bring the show to Huntington Beach.

Symphony of Flowers was created by Normand Latourelle, co-founder of Cirque De Soleil and creator and director of touring shows Cavalia Odysseo. It features more than 100,000 luminous flowers and more than 500,000 low-emitting LED lights, which are choreographed to classical music.

As many as 2,000 spectators start the 30-minute show in bleacher seating, before walking down the pathways within the fields of flowers along an ADA-compliant plastic walkway.

Advertisement

The show, which would run in a space adjacent to the Central Library, debuted in Montreal, Quebec last year. This would be its first time in the United States.

“We’re looking for signature events like this,” said Councilman Tony Strickland, who brought the item forward along with Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark. “We are a destination community, and I think this would be an incredible value add to Huntington Beach.”

Symphony of Flowers spokesman Glen Becerra, who gave a presentation to the council, said the average ticket price would be about $35. He said it would be best if the show could operate four or five nights a week, with weekends being the biggest draw.

It is anticipated the production would be occupying Central Park for a total of eight months, allowing for installation and tear-down time, with six months of show time.

Becerra said his organization would like to use library parking and has talked to staff about revenue sharing, having the money generated from parking go directly back to the library.

Huntington Beach City Council member Tony Strickland, shown speaking at the Mayor’s Breakfast at the Senior Center in 2023, seeks to bring the Symphony of Flowers light show to Surf City. (File photo)

Some residents have expressed concern that Symphony of Flowers would take over the park.

“It is disrespectful to those who frequent the park to take a stroll or enjoy the outdoors for some quiet time, amongst the trees, flowers, grass and wildlife (particularly all of the birds),” Brenda Low wrote in a letter to the City Council. “Let it be. This is too disruptive.”

But Huntington Beach community and library services director Ashley Wysocki said the particular space was underutilized depending on the time of year, though it is used for the city’s family camp out and other temporary events like Civil War Days.

Councilman Casey McKeon noted the Symphony of Flowers would utilize just 5.7 acres of the 343 total acres of Central Park.

According to the city’s director of community development, Jennifer Villasenor, an environmental checklist would be conducted as part of the feasibility studies, including a traffic assessment.

Because the show would be set up for several months, Councilman Dan Kalmick asked if it would become a lease under land use purposes. Measure C , a 1990 charter amendment, states voter approval is required before the city can lease public parks and beaches for commercial development.

“It is on our radar, and we will have analysis,” City Atty. Michael Gates responded, adding that lawyer Paul D’Alessandro has been examining the show’s impacts and hasn’t seen any red flags yet.

Huntington Beach becomes ‘Twin City’ with Ramat Gan, Israel

The City Council voted Tuesday night to adopt a resolution authorizing a “Twin City” partnership with the city of Ramat Gan, Israel.

Van Der Mark, Strickland, McKeon, Pat Burns and Rhonda Bolton voted in favor of the partnership. There were no dissenting votes, but Kalmick and Natalie Moser abstained.

Ramat Gan had already approved the partnership. Israel Global Foundation will act as a liaison between the two cities.

“I have spoken to several people, temples and Jewish people, and there is a lot of support here in the city of Huntington Beach to move forward with this,” Van Der Mark said. “We do have support in the city of Huntington Beach for this.”

In a presentation, acting deputy city manager Jennifer Carey highlighted similarities between the two cities, including a population of about 200,000 people, location in a coastal district and a shared history of agriculture. Both are also home to Chabad centers.

Kalmick shared concerns that the Israel Global Foundation is operating out of a home address in Villa Park and that its federal nonprofit status is pending after being incorporated into a California nonprofit in March.

“Additionally, it looks like your secretary is down in San Clemente,” Kalmick said. “I just don’t see the Huntington Beach connection to this.”

Israel Global Foundation chief executive Yan Killy said that right now, the organization is not trying to collect any money but just trying to promote cooperation between the two cities.

Kalmick made a substitute motion to remove IGF from the resolution, but it failed 4-3.

Moser questioned the timing of the resolution, expressing concerns that it could cause greater division in the community during a difficult time.

Huntington Beach retains “Sister City” status with Anjo, Japan.