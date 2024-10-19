Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Anaheim Halloween Parade celebrates a century of spooky fun with floats
- Walking vigil at Lions Park shines light on domestic violence
- Stolen painting returned to Laguna artist, who hopes to ‘elevate’ others with new series
Inside
- Fullerton City Council candidate arrested on perjury charges
- Fullerton to explore making a street closure for outdoor dining permanent
- Haunting orchestral music to be played by candlelight in Yorba Linda
- ‘Monument to the Unelected’ recalls presidential hopefuls who came in second
- Mailbag: Sunset Bridge was worth the wait
- Commentary: Beware of ‘parental rights’ candidates
- Documentary highlights family’s philanthropy through servings of ‘Rock Soup’
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.