Nicole Vogt, Miss Huntington Beach for 2025, feels welcomed

Miss Huntington Beach for 2025 didn’t actually grow up in Huntington Beach.

There’s a good reason why the city feels like home for Nicole Vogt, though.

Her family suffered a fire in summer 2020 at their Palm Springs home. While dealing with the aftermath, they decided to follow through on a previously planned trip to Huntington Beach for a couple of months.

Vogt, an incoming high school senior at the time, said she was able to refresh and be surrounded by a caring community.

“That summer ended up being so awesome,” she said. “Not only for my mental health but just allowing me to be reminded that it’s not just the physical stuff that makes up a person. It’s truly the people you surround yourself with. The type of person you want to become is inspired by the people that you grow from.”

Huntington Beach has grown into a special place for Vogt, now 21. She works at a gym in the city and attends college nearby at Cal State Long Beach, where she’s working toward a bachelor’s degree in education. She expects to graduate in the spring.

Vogt was crowned Huntington Beach’s 112th queen at the scholarship program and pageant Oct. 12 at the Central Library Theater.

Huntington Beach High senior Laurel Brookhyser and 2024 Huntington Beach High graduate Catherine Dosier are this year’s princesses on the court.

During the ceremony, emceed by Wink Williams, five judges including Mayor Pro Tem Pat Burns critiqued candidates’ poise, grace and public speaking. Contestants also shared their involvement with causes and community service groups.

Nicole Vogt has been crowned Miss Huntington Beach 2025. (Courtesy of Linda Joseph-Turek)

The nonprofit Sand Dollars of Huntington Beach sponsors the annual Miss Huntington Beach Program & Pageant.

Upon completion of their reign, each young woman will receive a scholarship to further her education. The scholarship competition is open to young women ages 17 to 26 who currently attend or have graduated from a Huntington Beach high school, and/or live or are employed in Huntington Beach.

The platform Vogt represented was the Hearing Loss Assn. of America. She said her mother, Christy, is almost completely deaf.

“We want to raise awareness of the deaf community but also want other people and youth to learn that no matter what they have to offer, they’re valued,” Vogt said. “Everyone should respect and love each other because we all have something that can make this community stronger.”

Vogt also been involved with the nonprofit Girls on the Run, which is designed to bolster the self-confidence of girls in third through eighth grade.

Brookhyser, 17, plans to pursue a bachelor of fine arts in musical theater after graduating from Huntington Beach High, performing in regional and touring musical productions while also working as a social media manager. She wants to advocate for arts education during her time as princess.

Dosier, 18, studied theater at the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts during her time as an Oiler. She is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in drama at UC Irvine and plans to become an emergency medical technician while shaping her acting career. Her platform is the Educational Enrichment Foundation for the Arts, a nonprofit that supports education in the arts for students across Huntington Beach by awarding scholarship and funding arts events.

Vogt said she’s eager for herself and her court to get out to events in the community.

“I’m so excited to meet everyone in the community, business owners,” she said. “The spirit that lingers through Huntington Beach is so strong, and I’m so excited to see those little details that make it such a strong community. I can’t wait to see what’s to come for this year.”

Those who want to have Miss Huntington Beach royalty at their special event, grand opening or other activity should go to misshuntingtonbeach.org and complete the appearance request form.