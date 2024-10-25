Veterans Day event at O.C. fairgrounds’ Heroes Hall focuses on art’s ability to heal

A young O.C. fairgoer holds up a card for a veteran at this year’s fair. The Costa Mesa fairgrounds will host a special art-themed celebration Nov. 9, from noon to 3 p.m. in honor of Veterans Day.

Art — and its ability to ease loneliness, bolster resilience and help service members heal trauma sustained on and off the battlefield — is at the center of a Veterans Day celebration coming to the O.C. fairgrounds’ Heroes Hall museum on Saturday, Nov. 9.

“Art of Service: Honoring Veterans Through Creativity” takes place from noon to 3 p.m. and features art-centered exhibits, activities and performances, information on area veterans resources as well as a commemorative ceremony to honor the men and women who served.

“Being in war and part of the military, it’s very emotional, it takes your whole life,” Carol Singleton, the fairgrounds’ director of education and exhibits, herself an Army veteran, said Friday. “So, art can be a way to heal and to express and deal with the emotions of military service.”

U.S. Navy veteran Gary Tegel, of Costa Mesa, poses with his woodburning with acrylic paint pieces at Heroes Hall in Costa Mesa. (File Photo)

From combat artists who sketched battle scenes in real time and artfully painted World War II bombers and fighter jets, and from art inscriptions in letters written by soldiers and journals kept by prisoners of war, art predominates, Singleton added.

Since its opening in 2017 Heroes Hall has opened its doors to the visiting public, becoming a place where veterans are encouraged to tell their stories and connect with one another and the wider community across generations.

“We have such a special relationship with veterans from the area, so they feel it’s their home,” Singleton said. “It’s the perfect little place to honor veterans.”

An art activity entertains young visitors at Heroes Hall’s Veterans Day Commemoration in 2023. (Courtesy of the OC Fair & Event Center)

In addition to a color guard flag ceremony and a performance of the national anthem, those who attend the Saturday celebration can enjoy hands-on art activities for children and adults, participate in a patriotic-cookie-decorating contest and enjoy demonstrations, performances and collections presented by veterans from throughout Southern California.

Anaheim resident Charles Kissel will show off scores of American flags from his collection of standards created across centuries, while veteran Cornell Iliescu, founder of the Costa Mesa nonprofit Noble Cause Foundation , will lead a swing dancing demonstration.

Costa Mesa Navy veteran Gary Tegel will share wooden plaques he began carving for fellow veterans and friends as a healing experience, and veterans Elliot McKenzie and Roger Stebbins will perform original songs.

The celebration will also give participants a chance to meet Johanna Svensson, who on Sept. 1 became Heroes Hall supervisor.

Johanna Svensson was named supervisor of Heroes Hall museum at the O.C. fairgrounds in September. (OC Fair & Event Center)

A longtime OC Fair & Event Center employee who’s worked in public affairs and creative services since her arrival to the Costa Mesa complex in 2001, Svensson has been working on site as a manager at the museum since February.

Svensson believes it’s important to acknowledge the weight of veterans’ service to their country.

“It impacted their lives, no matter how long or short they served, and impacted their existence, how they saw themselves before and after,” the 55-year-old Fullerton resident said Friday.

“That’s why Heroes Hall is so special. It lets the community come in and have a place to feel comfortable, to remember and acknowledge and have conversations.”

Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided, and tacos, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Heroes Hall is located at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, in Costa Mesa.