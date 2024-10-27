Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Carl St.Clair reflects on over three decades with Pacific Symphony
- Critic of Rancho Santiago $8M insurance ‘slush fund’ stripped of committee role
- 3 O.C. eateries offering Día de los Muertos dining in Orange County
Inside
- Rancho Santa Margarita mayor suspends campaign, cites document ‘error’
- Garden Grove moves forward with camping ban aimed at homeless
- Irvine approves plans to build its first-ever homeless shelter
- Heritage Museum looks to raise funds for historic Kellogg House roof repairs
- Apodaca: A call for compassion as O.C. elections near
- Mailbag: Aquarium would be a better use of Lower Castaways site
