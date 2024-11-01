Hundreds more vote centers to open Saturday across Orange, L.A. counties

People walk in and out of the Election Day voting center at Costa Mesa Senior Center in 2020.

Another 526 vote centers will open across Los Angeles County Saturday, along with 146 more in Orange County, allowing people to cast their ballots for Tuesday’s general election.

More than 100 vote centers have been open already in L.A. County, as well as 38 in Orange County, for people wanting to cast their ballots early.

Starting Saturday, Los Angeles County will have a total of 648 vote centers available, and 184 will be open in Orange County. Vote centers are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. A full list of locations in Orange County at ocvote.gov/votecenter.

Information on vote centers throughout California can be found at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

A voter enters the voting area at the Civic Center in Huntington Beach on Election Day in 2020. The Civic Center is of several coastal O.C. voting center locations. (File Photo)

Residents can visit any vote center, regardless of where they live in their county. People can cast their vote in person at the centers, or drop off their mail-in ballot.

On Election Day on Tuesday, vote centers will all be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Authorities are urging people to cast their ballots early rather than waiting until Tuesday to avoid long waits and also expedite the process of tabulating the vote.

Residents who missed the registration deadline for the election but still want to vote can visit a vote center and complete a conditional voter registration form and cast a ballot. The ballot will be held until the voter’s eligibility is confirmed.

Vote centers in Daily Pilot coverage area

Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa Senior Center, 695 W. 19th St.

Balearic Community Center, 1975 Balearic Drive

Coast Community College District, 1370 Adams Ave.

Costa Mesa City Hall, 77 Fair Drive

Norma Hertzog Community Center, 1845 Park Ave.

Sofia University, 3333 Harbor Blvd.

St. Monica Coptic Orthodox Church, 234 Fischer Ave.

Fountain Valley

Freedom Hall at Mile Square Park, 16801 Euclid St.

Fountain Valley Recreation Center, 16400 Brookhurst St.

Fountain Valley School District, 2nd Floor, 10055 Slater Ave.

The Center at Founders Village, 17967 Bushard St.

Huntington Beach

Edison Community Center, 21377 Magnolia St. (drive-through)

Huntington Beach Central Library, 7111 Talbert Ave. (drive-through)

Murdy Community Center, 7000 Norma Drive (drive-through)

Christ Pacific Church, 20112 Magnolia St.

City Gym and Pool, 1600 Palm Ave.

Golden West College - RCJTC Bldg, 15744 Goldenwest St.

Huntington Beach Civic Center, Lower Level, 2000 Main St.

IAMAW District Lodge 725, 2nd Floor, 5402 Bolsa Ave.

Main Street Branch Library, 525 Main St.

Ocean View School District, 17200 Pinehurst Lane

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9812 Hamilton Ave.

St. Wilfrid’s Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane

The Connection Church, 17581 Newland St.

Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center, 2nd Floor, 380 3rd St.

Lang Park, 21540 Wesley Drive

Newport Beach

Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive

Coastline College - RM 320, 3rd Floor, 1515 Monrovia Ave.

Harbor Christian Church, 2401 Irvine Ave.

Marina Park Community Center, 2nd Floor, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.

Newport Coast Community Center, 6401 San Joaquin Hills Road (drive-through)

OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave., Corona del Mar

St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 2200 San Joaquin Hills Road

Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report.