18-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach

Candles and flowers rest at the site of a crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Huntington Beach.
(Eric Licas)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
An 18-year-old male died after the sedan he was driving rolled onto a sidewalk and hit a tree in the area of the Meadowlark Golf Course in Huntington Beach early Friday, the morning after Halloween.

The crash happened on westbound Warner Avenue near Remington Lane, Huntington Beach Police said in a news release. Officers responded at about 5 a.m., and found a wrecked 2010 Toyota Camry.

A truck passes by the site of a crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Huntington Beach Friday morning.
(Eric Licas)
The young man behind the wheel was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified at Nigel Bryden Greenland of Moreno Valley, Orange County Coroner’s officials said.

The day after the collision, candles sat near shards of glass, spilled motor oil and orange paint at the site of the crash on Warner. Fresh marigolds wrapped in cellophane featuring depictions of sugar skulls traditionally given to children on Día de Los Muertos hung on a mangled chain-link fence with a hole leading to a splintered tree.

Candles and flowers rest at the site of a crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Huntington Beach Friday morning.
(Eric Licas)
Eric Licas

