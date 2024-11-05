Except for in Huntington Beach, early election results show incumbents ahead of challengers
Nearly 794,000 ballots representing roughly 42.6% of all registered voters in Orange County had been counted as of 9:45 p.m. on election night Tuesday. Incumbents or candidates supported by them held leads over their competition in races at the federal and state level, as well as local competitions in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach, according to the first few rounds of preliminary results released by the Orange County Registrar’s office.
Meanwhile, conservative challengers were leading Huntington Beach’s three liberal incumbents in a tight race for three at large seats. And a local measure for that city that would amend its charter to require voter approval of changes to their general plan and zoning appeared to be moving toward approval. Early tallies showed about 56% of the ballots that had so far been counted were in favor of Measure U and just over 43% against it.
House of Representatives, 47th District
Dave Min (D) 113,457 (51.72%)
Scott Baugh (R) 105,903 (48.28%)
State Assembly
District 72
Diane Dixon (R) 98,336 (57.96%)
Dom Jones (D) 71,328 (42.04%)
District 73
Cottie Petrie-Norris (D) 63,244 (58.04%)
Scotty Peotter (R) 45,718 (41.96%)
County Supervisor, 1st District
Janet Nguyen 99,269 (62.15%)
Fances Marquez 60,461 (37.85%)
City Races
Costa Mesa City Council
Mayor
John Stephens 13,593 (55.01%)
James Peters 11,117 (44.99%)
District 1
Mike Buley 3,284 (54.05%)
Adam C. Ereth 2,792 (45.95%)
District 2
Loren Gameros 3,018 (uncontested)
District 6
Jeffrey Harlan 2,541 (50.23%)
Jeff Pettis 2,518 (49.77%)
Fountain Valley
City Council
Two open seats
Ted Bui 8,269 (35.09%)
Glenn Grandis 8,059 (34.20%)
Alicia “Rudy” Huebner 4,190 (17.78%)
Katy V. Wright 3,049 (12.94%)
Huntington Beach
City Council
Three open seats
Chad Williams 35,651 (19.2%)
Butch Twining 29,529 (16.36%)
Don Kennedy 29,104 (16.13%)
Natalie Moser (incumbent) 26,837 (14.87%)
Dan Kalmick (incumbent) 26,229 (14.53%)
Rhonda Bolton (incumbent) 24,937 (13.82%)
Marissa Jackson 6,492 (3.6%)
Amory Hanson 2,682 (1.49%)
City Clerk
Lisa Lane Barnes 34,735 (57.23%)
Regina M Blankenhorn 25,995 (42.77%)
Treasurer
Alisa Backstrom (unopposed) 39,167 (100%)
Measure U
Yes 36,346 (56.29%)
No 28,223 (43.71%)
Laguna Beach
City Council
Two seats open
Bob Whalen (incumbent) 4,642 (30.60%)
Hallie Jones 4,467 (29.44%)
George Weiss (incumbent) 3,464 (22.83%)
Judie Mancuso 2,599 (17.13%)
City Clerk
Ann Marie Mckay (unopposed) 6,814 (100.0%)
City Treasurer
Laura Parisi (unopposed) 6,846 (100.0%)
Newport Beach
City Council
District 2
Nancy Scarbrough 10,534 (40.69%)
Michelle Barto 15,355 (59.31%)
District 5
Noah Blom 16,294 (62.46%)
Jeff Herdman 9,794 (37.54%)
District 7
Sara J Weber 18,165 (71.25%)
Miles Patricola 7,330 (28.75%)
Community College Districts
Coast Community College District
Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 2
Phu Nguyen 13,575 (57.36%)
Joe Dovinh 6,265 (26.47%)
Linda R Zamora 3,826 (16.17%)
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 3
Cecilia “Ceci” Iglesias 3,756 (45.03%)
Nelida Mendoza 1,934 (23.19%)
Audrey Noji 1,342 (16.09%)
Andrew Linares 1,309 (15.69%)
Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 5
David Crockett 5,782 (59.75%)
Maya Ruiz 3,895 (40.25%)
Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 7
Tina Arias Miller 10,628 (80.72%)
Tony Castro 2,538 (19.28%)
South O.C. Community College District
Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 1
Carolyn Inmon 19,481 (70.61%)
Katherine Daigle 5,223 (18.93%)
Marlene Bronson 2,887 (10.46%)
Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 3
Lisa A Bartlett 25,213 (51.76%)
Rocky Cifone 23,502 (58.24%)
Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 6
Ryan Dack 18,190 (62.44 %)
Michael Franklin 10,942 (37.56%)
Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 7
Timothy “Tim” Jemal 22,472 (59.94%)
Carl J. David 15,016 (40.06%)
School Districts
Laguna Beach Unified School District
Two open seats
Jan Vickers 3,794 (23.49%)
Sheri Morgan 3,688 (22.84%)
Howard Hills 3,627 (22.46%)
Lauren Boeck 3,218 (19.93%)
Margaret Mary Warder 1,822 (11.28%)
Newport-Mesa Unified School District
Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 1
Leah Ersoylu 3,710 (51.43%)
Robin Mensinger 3,503 (48.57%)
Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 3
Carol Crane 4,431 (51.43%)
Philip Stemler 4,184 (48.57%)
Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 6
Krista Weigand 3,611 (47.05%)
Amy Peters 2,676 (34.87%)
Chris Kretzu 1,388 (18.08%)
Huntington Beach Union High School District
Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 3
Susan Henry 11,597 (67.17%)
Leeann Corral 5,667 (32.83%)
Fountain Valley School District
Two open seats
Steven Schultz 10,468 (45.53%)
Huy Tran 6,305 (27.42%)
Ashley Ramirez 6,218 (27.05%)
Huntington Beach City School District
Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 1
Brian Burley 2,910 (50.35%)
Cindy Barrios 2,869 (49.65%)
Ocean View School District
Two open seats
Gina Clayton-Tarvin 12,457 (29.15%)
Keri Gorsage 10,120 (23.68%)
David Clifford 9.231 (21.60%)
Keith Jorgensen 7,830 (18.32%)
John Briscoe 3,095 (7.24%)
