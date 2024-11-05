Except for in Huntington Beach, early election results show incumbents ahead of challengers

Nearly 794,000 ballots representing roughly 42.6% of all registered voters in Orange County had been counted as of 9:45 p.m. on election night Tuesday. Incumbents or candidates supported by them held leads over their competition in races at the federal and state level, as well as local competitions in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach, according to the first few rounds of preliminary results released by the Orange County Registrar’s office.

Meanwhile, conservative challengers were leading Huntington Beach’s three liberal incumbents in a tight race for three at large seats. And a local measure for that city that would amend its charter to require voter approval of changes to their general plan and zoning appeared to be moving toward approval. Early tallies showed about 56% of the ballots that had so far been counted were in favor of Measure U and just over 43% against it.

House of Representatives, 47th District

Dave Min (D) 113,457 (51.72%)

Scott Baugh (R) 105,903 (48.28%)

State Assembly

District 72

Diane Dixon (R) 98,336 (57.96%)

Dom Jones (D) 71,328 (42.04%)

District 73

Cottie Petrie-Norris (D) 63,244 (58.04%)

Scotty Peotter (R) 45,718 (41.96%)

County Supervisor, 1st District

Janet Nguyen 99,269 (62.15%)

Fances Marquez 60,461 (37.85%)

City Races

Costa Mesa City Council

Mayor

John Stephens 13,593 (55.01%)

James Peters 11,117 (44.99%)

District 1

Mike Buley 3,284 (54.05%)

Adam C. Ereth 2,792 (45.95%)

District 2

Loren Gameros 3,018 (uncontested)

District 6

Jeffrey Harlan 2,541 (50.23%)

Jeff Pettis 2,518 (49.77%)

Fountain Valley

City Council

Two open seats

Ted Bui 8,269 (35.09%)

Glenn Grandis 8,059 (34.20%)

Alicia “Rudy” Huebner 4,190 (17.78%)

Katy V. Wright 3,049 (12.94%)

Huntington Beach

City Council

Three open seats

Chad Williams 35,651 (19.2%)

Butch Twining 29,529 (16.36%)

Don Kennedy 29,104 (16.13%)

Natalie Moser (incumbent) 26,837 (14.87%)

Dan Kalmick (incumbent) 26,229 (14.53%)

Rhonda Bolton (incumbent) 24,937 (13.82%)

Marissa Jackson 6,492 (3.6%)

Amory Hanson 2,682 (1.49%)

City Clerk

Lisa Lane Barnes 34,735 (57.23%)

Regina M Blankenhorn 25,995 (42.77%)

Treasurer

Alisa Backstrom (unopposed) 39,167 (100%)

Measure U

Yes 36,346 (56.29%)

No 28,223 (43.71%)

Laguna Beach

City Council

Two seats open

Bob Whalen (incumbent) 4,642 (30.60%)

Hallie Jones 4,467 (29.44%)

George Weiss (incumbent) 3,464 (22.83%)

Judie Mancuso 2,599 (17.13%)

City Clerk

Ann Marie Mckay (unopposed) 6,814 (100.0%)

City Treasurer

Laura Parisi (unopposed) 6,846 (100.0%)

Newport Beach

City Council

District 2

Nancy Scarbrough 10,534 (40.69%)

Michelle Barto 15,355 (59.31%)

District 5

Noah Blom 16,294 (62.46%)

Jeff Herdman 9,794 (37.54%)

District 7

Sara J Weber 18,165 (71.25%)

Miles Patricola 7,330 (28.75%)

Community College Districts

Coast Community College District

Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 2

Phu Nguyen 13,575 (57.36%)

Joe Dovinh 6,265 (26.47%)

Linda R Zamora 3,826 (16.17%)

Rancho Santiago Community College District

Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 3

Cecilia “Ceci” Iglesias 3,756 (45.03%)

Nelida Mendoza 1,934 (23.19%)

Audrey Noji 1,342 (16.09%)

Andrew Linares 1,309 (15.69%)

Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 5

David Crockett 5,782 (59.75%)

Maya Ruiz 3,895 (40.25%)

Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 7

Tina Arias Miller 10,628 (80.72%)

Tony Castro 2,538 (19.28%)

South O.C. Community College District

Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 1

Carolyn Inmon 19,481 (70.61%)

Katherine Daigle 5,223 (18.93%)

Marlene Bronson 2,887 (10.46%)

Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 3

Lisa A Bartlett 25,213 (51.76%)

Rocky Cifone 23,502 (58.24%)

Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 6

Ryan Dack 18,190 (62.44 %)

Michael Franklin 10,942 (37.56%)

Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 7

Timothy “Tim” Jemal 22,472 (59.94%)

Carl J. David 15,016 (40.06%)

School Districts

Laguna Beach Unified School District

Two open seats

Jan Vickers 3,794 (23.49%)

Sheri Morgan 3,688 (22.84%)

Howard Hills 3,627 (22.46%)

Lauren Boeck 3,218 (19.93%)

Margaret Mary Warder 1,822 (11.28%)

Newport-Mesa Unified School District

Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 1

Leah Ersoylu 3,710 (51.43%)

Robin Mensinger 3,503 (48.57%)

Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 3

Carol Crane 4,431 (51.43%)

Philip Stemler 4,184 (48.57%)

Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 6

Krista Weigand 3,611 (47.05%)

Amy Peters 2,676 (34.87%)

Chris Kretzu 1,388 (18.08%)

Huntington Beach Union High School District

Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 3

Susan Henry 11,597 (67.17%)

Leeann Corral 5,667 (32.83%)

Fountain Valley School District

Two open seats

Steven Schultz 10,468 (45.53%)

Huy Tran 6,305 (27.42%)

Ashley Ramirez 6,218 (27.05%)

Huntington Beach City School District

Governing Board Member, Trustee Area 1

Brian Burley 2,910 (50.35%)

Cindy Barrios 2,869 (49.65%)

Ocean View School District

Two open seats

Gina Clayton-Tarvin 12,457 (29.15%)

Keri Gorsage 10,120 (23.68%)

David Clifford 9.231 (21.60%)

Keith Jorgensen 7,830 (18.32%)

John Briscoe 3,095 (7.24%)

