Election 2024: Updated returns for city races in coastal O.C.

Residents arrive to vote in national and local elections at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center on Tuesday.

Below are early results of the city races in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach, where they stood as of early Wednesday morning. The Orange County Registrar of Voters plans to drop updated results at 5 p.m. today.

COSTA MESA

Costa Mesa residents had four contests to weigh in on this election cycle. As of Wednesday morning, Mayor John Stephens led in his bid to serve another two-year term, securing 52.12% (15,874) of the vote over challenger James Peters (14,585, 47.88%). Stephens first became mayor in 2021, when he was appointed to replace Katrina Foley, who joined the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

Mike Buley (3,693, 55.33%) outpaced Adam Ereth (2,981, 44.67%) in District 1, while Jeff Pettis (3,221, 52.33%) held a lead over Jeffrey Harlan (2,934; 47.67%) in District 6. Loren Gameros ran unopposed to keep the seat in District 2.

Fountain Valley

Fountain Valley voters were asked to select two candidates from among a group of four for the City Council, and early returns showed sizable margins in favor of the incumbents.

Vice Mayor Ted Bui (10,810, 36.27%) and Mayor Glenn Grandis (9,820, 32.94%) had nearly doubled the percentage of the vote going to challenger Alicia “Rudy” Huebner (5,162, 17.32%). Katy Wright had received 13.47% (4,016) of the ballots cast before or on election day.

Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach had a trio of conservative challengers in Chad Williams (40,073, 19.91%), Butch Twining (33,884, 16.84%) and Don Kennedy (33,514, 16.65%) at the top of the results in the battle for three seats on its City Council. Twining and Kennedy currently serve on the city’s planning commission, as the chair and vice chair, respectively.

The preliminary results show Natalie Moser (28,726; 14.28%), Dan Kalmick (27,927, 13.88%) and Rhonda Bolton (26,583, 13.21%), the incumbents, have failed in their efforts to retain their seats.

The race had a total of eight candidates, with Marissa Jackson receiving 3.71% (7,469) and Amory Hanson 1.52% (3,053) of the votes.

Measure U, which would require voter approval for zoning changes with “significant and unavoidable” environmental impact, was receiving early support with 57.67% of counted ballots.

Lisa Lane Barnes (40,229; 59.07%) jumped in front of Regina Blankenhorn (27,870, 40.93%) in the race for city clerk, while Alisa Backstrom ran unopposed for city treasurer.

Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach had four candidates vying for two seats on its City Council, and longtime council member Bob Whalen took the overnight lead with 30.64% (5,590) of ballots counted.

Hallie Jones, the executive vice president of Crystal Cove Conservancy, had the inside track for the second available seat. Jones had secured 29.38% (5,360) of the votes, positioning her ahead of incumbent George Weiss (4,138, 22.68%). Behind them was Judie Mancuso (3,154, 17.29%).

Ann Marie McKay, the city clerk, and Laura Parisi, the city treasurer, will both return to their respective positions after running unopposed.

Newport Beach

Newport Beach residents cast votes for candidates in three of seven districts for four-year terms on the City Council.

Noah Blom, the lone incumbent running for reelection, had a significant lead (22,162, 64.41%) over Jeff Herdman (12,244, 35.59%) in District 5.

Michelle Barto (21,228, 62.10%) led Nancy Scarbrough (12,955, 37.90%) in District 2, where Brad Avery is the outgoing council member.

Sara Weber (24,729, 73.78%) was comfortably ahead of Miles Patricola (8,789, 26.22%) in District 7, where Mayor Will O’Neill had also reached his term limit.