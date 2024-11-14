Huntington Beach business district brings holiday ‘magic’ to downtown’s Main Street

Crowds gather around the “Magic on Main” annual tree-lighting ceremony Tuesday on Main Street, presented by the Huntington Beach Downtown Business Improvement District.

Don’t let the calendar fool you — it’s Christmastime in Surf City.

Crowds gathered on Huntington Beach’s Main Street Tuesday to get an early taste of the holiday season, as the annual Magic on Main celebration culminated in the lighting of a 20-foot tree.

Presented by the nonprofit Huntington Beach Downtown Business Improvement District, the event gave locals a chance to pose for selfies with Santa, enjoy festive treats and activities for children and get in a little shopping at a holiday boutique.

Tuesday’s event, held in conjunction with the ongoing Surf City Nights Street Fair & Farmers Market, drew a crowd of hundreds, including local elected officials, city staff and first responders, who counted down the final seconds before the 6 p.m. tree-lighting ceremony.

When the lights flickered on confetti cannons shot off into the air, releasing a wintery snow-like flurry that fell upon the scene.

Christmas carols and holiday tunes filled the air as Kris Kringle took to his accustomed seat, documenting the wishes of local tots and saying “Cookies!” as a photographer clicked the shutter. Participants were also encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys for a local holiday toy drive and be entered into a raffle with prizes.

Formerly called “Miracle on Main,” the annual tradition is one of several organized by the Business Improvement District, which advocates for the downtown community by promoting economic vitality and the area’s reputation as a premier entertainment destination.

For more information, visit hbdowntown.com .