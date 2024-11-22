Rachel Ravel revels in perfect match role as Tzeitel

Rachel Ravel has traveled all over in pursuit of her dream of performing on stage.

It took her out of her home state of Texas, saw her attend a performing arts boarding school in Massachusetts and then go to college to study acting at Fordham University in New York.

Lately, the journey has brought her out west, where she has been able to share her first love with a love interest. Now living in Laguna Beach with her girlfriend’s family, Ravel understands all too well that life is full of plot twists.

Ravel, 28, had vocal cord surgery at the age of 16, and she didn’t know if she would be cast in a musical theater production again.

When the curtain goes up at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts these days, it is a matter of minutes before Ravel is warning others about the unpredictability of life.

Playing the role of Tzeitel in the hit musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” Ravel’s character instills a sense of dread in her younger sisters as she urges them not to be so eager to be married off in the song “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.” The outcome might not be a match for them.

Rachel Ravel, right, stars as Tzeitel in “Fiddler on the Roof” at La Mirada Theatre. (Courtesy of Jason Niedle)

“I get to experience all the huge life changes in the span of three hours,” Ravel said of her character. “I start out as this young teenage girl not wanting to get married. I fight for myself to marry the love of my life. I have a beautiful wedding on stage, but then it is ruined. I have a child, and then I’m forced to leave my home.

“I think getting to play those huge life events in the span of three hours is a challenge but also the greatest treat as an actor to get to do all of that.”

Ravel originally went into casting for the show hoping to play the role of Chava, but she was asked to read for Tzeitel, the eldest of five daughters raised by Tevye, the dairyman, and his wife, Golde.

Nina Goodheart, an associate director for the theatrical production, said Ravel brought a “zaniness and humor” that felt like it could be a good fit for Tzeitel.

“She went outside and learned the material right away and came back in and just had such a spark about her that made us all incredibly excited about the idea of working with her,” Goodheart said. “That was confirmed as soon as we got into rehearsal. The chemistry between the three [oldest] sisters was sort of immediately evident.

“She brings something that, I think, is so special and fresh to Tzeitel, without trying to put any spin or concept on the character, while playing it very honestly. I think she does a really good job of straddling the boundary of making Tzeitel feel both traditional and contemporary at the same time.”

The La Mirada Theatre production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” directed by Lonny Price. (Courtesy of Jason Niedle)

Tzeitel, Hodel and Chava each test the love of Tevye — played by former “Seinfeld” star and Tony Award-winning actor Jason Alexander — by breaking with tradition in choosing their own partners in marriage.

Ravel dished on the experience of working with Alexander, reflecting on her initial read after receiving a call back.

“I walked into the room, he came up and shook my hand, and he said, ‘Whatever you need from me in this scene, you can do,’ which is a great thing to say because most of us young actors would come into the room and be afraid to do a scene with him,” Ravel said. “He was just so warm and inviting and positive, and I immediately felt comfortable to do the scene with him.

“He’s also a generous scene partner. Not only is he an amazing person off stage, but on stage as an actor, he always makes sure that his scene partner has just as much attention as he does.”

Directed by Lonny Price, “Fiddler on the Roof” opened on Nov. 8 and runs through Dec. 1. All remaining shows have sold out. Packed houses have greeted the show throughout its run, and Ravel describes the audiences as “amazing.”

“The few opportunities I’ve gotten to be on TV have been wonderful, but I didn’t realize how much I missed musicals until I got to be in one again,” Ravel said. “It’s just the greatest blessing because I never thought I would get to be in a musical ever again, and now I’m in this incredible one with this unbelievable team.”