Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Sawdust Winter Fantasy builds on legacy of creative, festive show
- Anaheim post office to be named after local dentist, WWII hero Dr. William Kott
- Canine commitment: Newport Beach Labrador group plans dog wedding
Inside
- ‘Thank You, Good Night’ makes rock concert photographers the headliners in Irvine
- Boat Parade of Lights sets sail in Dana Point
- Mailbag: A song for Skipper Carrillo
