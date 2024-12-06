Light a Light of Love returns to Huntington Beach

People walk up and down the Huntington Beach Pier enjoying the lights during the annual Light a Light of Love ceremony in 2022.

The Waymakers Light a Light of Love parade and snowflake-lighting ceremony has become a time-honored tradition in Huntington Beach.

The 28th annual event returns downtown Sunday, with events including a children’s parade at 4 p.m. and entertainment at Pier Plaza and photo opportunities with Santa Claus at 5.

But the highlight is right at 6 p.m., when 82 large snowflakes will be lit simultaneously on both the pier and Main Street. They stay up until at least the first week of January.

Nancy Galeana is the program director of the Waymakers Huntington Beach Youth Shelter, which the event benefits. She was happy to report that all sponsored snowflakes had been accounted for as of Thursday, raising thousands of dollars for the shelter.

Still, the youth shelter, which provides services for runaway, homeless, abused and at-risk youth ages 11 to 17, is seeking donations to continue operations.

The Marina High School band smile as they wait for the Light a Light of Love ceremony to start in 2022. (James Carbone)

Snowflake merchandise, including wands, necklaces and headbands, will be on sale Sunday at Pier Plaza for a suggested donation of $10.

“It’s family friendly, and everyone can come out and support the shelter and learn about the shelter,” Galeana said. “We always tell them, it’s a way of shining a light for Orange County’s children and youth in need.”

Huntington Beach native Izzy Talbot was formerly one of those youth in need. She came to the Waymakers Huntington Beach Youth Shelter in 2021, just past her 17th birthday, after dealing with anxiety and depression and an incident that she called a turning point.

Since her time in the shelter, Talbot has graduated from high school and taken a year of college before settling in working at a bakery. Her next stop is Oregon, she said.

Coping skills boxes like these are given to children at the Waymakers Huntington Beach Youth Shelter, with the kids able to decorate and personalize them. (Courtesy of Nancy Galeana )

She learned valuable organizational skills at the shelter and now keeps three different planners and still has the coping-skills box she received at the time. A donated, durable pair of thick black socks she also got while in the shelter serve as a reminder.

“Every time I put them on I think of my time there, and honestly it kind of makes my heart warm,” Talbot said. “Life is hard in general, but when you get to that point and you need that support, the little things really matter. The doctors and the staff at Huntington Beach seriously go above and beyond and truly just have the best in mind for these kids.”

For more information or to donate online, visit waymakersoc.org.