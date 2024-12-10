Possible suspect named in 1983 Newport Beach homicide, charges not immediately filed

An archived report about the death of Ronald Gaskey in the Dec. 15, 1983 edition of the Daily Pilot.

Police named a 70-year-old Huntington Beach man last week as a potential suspect in the killing of a construction worker in Newport Beach 41 years ago.

Detectvies looking into the death of Ronald Gaskey poured over evidence and conducted additional interviews that led them to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Michael Larry Manatt. He was booked Friday on suspicion of murder and has since been released after posting $1 million bail.

No formal charges had been filed against him as of Tuesday. Investigators did not immediately go into further detail about the case in a news release announcing Manatt’s arrest.

Advertisement

Gaskey was found bludgeoned to death on the second floor of his Newport Shores home in the 400 block of Lugonia Street, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1983, according to an archived edition of the Daily Pilot. At least one neighbor reported seeing him arrive home from work early that Tuesday evening. But he failed to show up to a job site in Hollywood the following day, and so a former girlfriend was sent to check on him.

Neighbors described Gaskey as security-conscious and said his home had an elaborate alarm system. However, investigators found his front door and gate unlocked. Police at the time told the Daily Pilot the house had not been ransacked and there were no signs of a break in.

Police ask anyone with information that might help investigators to contact Newport Beach Det. Kyle Markwald at (949) 644-3762 or kmarkwald@nbpd.org.