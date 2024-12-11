New mayor and city council to ‘Celebrate Newport Beach’ in coming year

The incoming mayor of Newport Beach, Joe Stapleton, left, shakes hands with outgoing Mayor Will O’Neil after presenting him with a plaque as a gift during the Newport Beach City Council meeting at City Hall on Tuesday.

The Newport Beach City Council appointed the head of an investment management company as its mayor Tuesday, and welcomed newcomers to the panel, which is now comprised of a majority of women for the first time in the city’s history.

New Mayor Joe Stapleton is the co-founder of the Spinnaker Investment group, and has been a member of the City Council since 2022. He previously served as a member of the Harbor and Finance commissions.

He thanked his current and outgoing colleagues on the governing body, his family as well as the Newport Beach community as a whole shortly after his appointment Tuesday evening.

“I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together,” Stapleton said. “This is not something I take lightly, and I’m so blessed to have a dedicated group of leaders working toward the same goal.”

Stapleton declared “Celebrate Newport” as his theme for 2025, and announced plans to set aside time at future council meetings to recognize key moments in the city’s history.

He also highlighted projects he expects to make progress on, like the implementation of an automated surveillance network, drone program and other technological upgrades for the police department. Over the next year, officials also plan to break ground on the overhaul of Fire Station 1 on Balboa Island and bring a $4 million “trash wheel” online to help prevent garbage from accumulating in the Harbor, Stapleton noted.

He’ll share the dais with two newcomers to the council, former Newport-Mesa Unified School District Trustee Michelle Barto and businesswoman and certified public accountant Sara Weber. Both were supported by Stapleton and other sitting council members in the November election, and campaigned on platforms that aligned with many of their new colleagues’ positions.

Incumbent District 5 Councilman Noah Blom won his bid for reelection and will return for another term.

Michelle Barto is sworn into the Newport Beach City Council on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

“I’m very thankful to be part of this wonderful city,” Barto said. “I’m very honored by all the support that I had and by all of the hard working people in the city.”

Weber also expressed gratitude to the people of Newport Beach. She specifically thanked O’Neill and outgoing Councilman Brad Avery, whom she described as mentors.

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens and Huntington Beach Councilman Tony Strickland were among the officials from neighboring communities who joined Newport Beach in congratulating Avery and O’Neill for their years of service. Stephens praised them for overcoming the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting a partnership with Costa Mesa that led to the development of an emergency homeless shelter.

Strickland called outgoing and current Newport Beach council members his friends and colleagues. He also said he was excited at the prospect of their future collaboration with the city of Huntington Beach.

Tony Strickland, center front, former mayor of Huntington Beach, applauds with guests after the swearing in of the newly elected Newport Beach City Council on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

“I look forward to civilian life, and a great reduction in emails and phone calls,” Avery said, drawing a chuckle from some of those in attendance at City Hall. “However, I will follow the City Council’s work, since my interest in our city’s success is unwavering. Newport has given me so much — friendships, opportunity and the honor of contributing to an amazing town that means a great deal to me.”

O’Neill also expressed optimism for the future of Newport Beach. He recalled when one resident, then-sixth grader Alexis Portillo, attended a council meeting years ago. She said her sister had disabilities that prevented her from using the swings at public parks, and suggested that the city install ADA accessible equipment so more children could enjoy a day at the playground.

“Frankly, the issue had escaped the attention of everyone on the dais,” O’Neill said. “But here was someone who came forward with a problem, offered a solution and made sure the lives of people in the city improved.

“We’re better off as a community when we have the Alexis Portillos of the world coming up and solving problems,” he went on to say in his closing address to the city he has helped govern for the past eight years.