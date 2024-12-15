Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024
- Local dancers from the Gillespie school star in American Ballet Theatre’s ‘Nutcracker’
- Larry Agran sworn in as Irvine mayor — again. Special election scheduled
- Newport Beach signs off on $3-million loan to help transform aging Costa Mesa motel into housing for homeless people
- Westminster sues two council members over ‘dysfunctional and raucous’ meetings
- District elections buffer or power grab? La Palma extends council term limits
- A Word, Please: The mistaken ‘rule’ we haven’t heard the last of
- Mailbag: There’s a dearth of winter shelters for Orange County’s homeless
- Laguna Beach passes urgency ordinance to comply with state law on ADUs
- The last Tamalada: La Vegana Mexicana closing at 4th Street Market
