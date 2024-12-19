Watercraft glittering with holiday cheer dazzle on opening night of the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

A boat decorated like a gingerbread house makes the turn at the Balboa Island Bridge on opening night of the 2024 Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, themed “Christmas across the Decades.”

About 100 vessels of all sizes decked out with Christmas lights, inflatable holiday figures and more dazzled spectators during the opening night of the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Wednesday.

This is the 116th year the event has been held, and it runs nightly through Sunday Dec. 22. Aside from spreading holiday cheer, the dozens of vessels entered in the festivities are competing for a variety of honors, including the best representation of this year’s theme: “Christmas Across the Decades.”

Several entries also included tributes to Ben Carlson, a lifeguard who died after rescuing a swimmer caught in 8-foot surf 10 years ago.

A boat with traditional Christmas holiday characters cruises towards Balboa Island Bridge during the 2024 Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, “Christmas Across the Decades,” in Newport Harbor on opening night, Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The parade’s route stretches across the entire bay, so there are numerous vantage points to watch it from. Some recommended by event organizers include the Balboa Bay Club north of Lido Isle as well as Marina Park and the Balboa Fun Zone on the Peninsula.

The event, sponsored by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, helps generate about $10 million in revenue for local businesses each year, event organizers said.

A boat dedicated to the memory of lifeguard Ben Carlson heads toward Balboa Island Bridge. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Colorfully decorated boats make the turn at the Balboa Island Bridge during the 2024 Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, “Christmas Across the Decades,” in Newport Harbor on opening night. The event runs through Sunday, Dec. 22. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A small boat makes the turn at the Balboa Island Bridge during the 2024 Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)