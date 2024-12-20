Motorcyclist killed in Huntington Beach 3-vehicle crash, one driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

A motorcyclist died and police arrested a 25-year-old motorist with a prior DUI conviction on suspicion of drunk driving in the wake of a three-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach Thursday evening.

The motorcyclist was riding a Harley Davidson Dyna traveling south on Springdale Street at about 7:20 p.m., Huntington Beach police said in a news release. He was struck by a Lexus GX460 in northbound lanes as the SUV attempted to make a left into a strip mall just south of Warner Avenue. The man on the Harley lost control and slammed into a Lexus CT200H that was exiting a driveway at 17101 Springdale St., police said.

The rider of the Harley Davidson died before first responders arrived, police said. He was a 28-year old man from Huntington Beach whose identity was withheld pending the notification of relatives.

The drivers of the other vehicles in the collision were not injured, police said.

Officers suspect the 25-year-old woman behind the wheel of the CT200H may have been impaired by alcohol at the time. She was identified as Kayla Danielle Morrison of Huntington Beach in the Huntington Beach Police Department’s arrest log and arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license and other offenses.

She had pleaded guilty in October 2022 to a misdemeanor count of driving with a blood alcohol content higher than .08%, according to online records.