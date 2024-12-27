Newport-Mesa Unified seeks to fill vacancy left by Barto’s election to City Council

Michelle Barto is sworn into the Newport Beach City Council during a Dec. 10 regular meeting. The move left a vacancy on the Newport-Mesa Unified Governing Board, where Barto has served since 2018.

Newport-Mesa Unified School District seeks to fill an open seat on its governing board left vacant by Michelle Barto, who joined the Newport Beach City Council earlier this month on the heels of a successful election campaign.

Barto first joined the school board in 2018, representing Trustee Area 5, which includes Newport Elementary, Ensign Intermediate and Newport Harbor High schools. She was elected to a second term in 2022.

Her school board seat officially became vacant on Dec. 9, a day before Barto was sworn into her new role at Newport Beach City Hall. It is due to be filled by appointment through the remainder of the term, which ends in December 2026.

Residents who live within the trustee area boundaries are invited to submit an application by Jan. 21 to the board, tentatively scheduled to conduct public interviews during a Jan. 27 regular meeting and make its selection.

Interested candidates must submit a completed candidate information sheet and attestation by emailing Samantha Balcazar, assistant to the Board of Education, at sbaltazar@nmusd.us. A full online application is available at web.nmusd.us/board/trustee-vacancy-area-5.