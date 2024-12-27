Newport-Mesa Unified seeks to fill vacancy left by Barto’s election to City Council
Newport-Mesa Unified School District seeks to fill an open seat on its governing board left vacant by Michelle Barto, who joined the Newport Beach City Council earlier this month on the heels of a successful election campaign.
Barto first joined the school board in 2018, representing Trustee Area 5, which includes Newport Elementary, Ensign Intermediate and Newport Harbor High schools. She was elected to a second term in 2022.
Her school board seat officially became vacant on Dec. 9, a day before Barto was sworn into her new role at Newport Beach City Hall. It is due to be filled by appointment through the remainder of the term, which ends in December 2026.
Residents who live within the trustee area boundaries are invited to submit an application by Jan. 21 to the board, tentatively scheduled to conduct public interviews during a Jan. 27 regular meeting and make its selection.
Interested candidates must submit a completed candidate information sheet and attestation by emailing Samantha Balcazar, assistant to the Board of Education, at sbaltazar@nmusd.us. A full online application is available at web.nmusd.us/board/trustee-vacancy-area-5.
Applicants are urged to attach a resume/CV along with an optional letter of recommendation to their completed applications. Questions regarding the application and selection process may be directed to Balcazar by emailing sbaltazar@nmusd.us or calling (714) 424-5030.
