Hoag adds urgent care facility to Jamboree campus

People near UCI seeking care for a wide range of injuries or illnesses now have a convenient option for treatment at Hoag Medical Group’s newest urgent care location, which opened its doors Monday.

The new urgent care site is near the border of Newport Beach and Irvine, at 4699 Jamboree Road. It’s available to help people out with anything ranging from coughs and colds to aches and accidents Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday until 5 p.m., Hoag representatives said in a statement.

“Hoag Urgent Care is proud to provide even more people with convenient access to high-quality medical care,” Hoag Urgent Care Director Dr. Felix Horng said. “Our newest location supports our commitment to delivering the best access to exceptional healthcare when and where patients need it most.”

A rendering shows the interior of Hoag Medical Group’s new urgent care near UC Irvine. (Courtesy of Hoag Medical Group)

The new facility connects the surrounding community with a team of about 100 healthcare providers and 150 staff members, Hoag officials said. It can also streamline referrals to a wide range of specialists across the medical group’s network.

The Jamboree location is the 17th urgent care facility Hoag has launched to date. The medical group invited members of the community to check it out at an open house on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Hoag plans on opening its 18th urgent care site in San Clemente by this summer. That will be part of a brand-new health center with a full range of medical care including internal and family medicine, sports medicine, gynecology and radiology.