Costa Mesa man dies in Newport Beach crash

A single-vehicle crash in Newport Beach left one person dead early Monday.

The collision happened at about 12:30 a.m. at Birch Street and Bristol Street North, Newport Beach police said in a news release. The driver of the vehicle had died before first responders arrived.

He was the only person inside the car, police said. He was later identified as Brandon Beach of Costa Mesa.

Investigation into the collision was ongoing Wednesday. Police asked anyone who might have information about the crash to contact Investigator Austin Laverty at alaverty@nbpd.org.