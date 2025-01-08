Advertisement
Costa Mesa man dies in Newport Beach crash

A single-vehicle crash in Newport Beach left one person dead early Monday.
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
The collision happened at about 12:30 a.m. at Birch Street and Bristol Street North, Newport Beach police said in a news release. The driver of the vehicle had died before first responders arrived.

He was the only person inside the car, police said. He was later identified as Brandon Beach of Costa Mesa.

Investigation into the collision was ongoing Wednesday. Police asked anyone who might have information about the crash to contact Investigator Austin Laverty at alaverty@nbpd.org.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas covers Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. He previously was a crime and public safety reporter and, before that, spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus.

