Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Jan. 10, 2025
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Native plant walk Saturday hopes to seed interest in bolstering ‘earth skills’
- Huntington Beach tabs Eric McCoy as new fire chief
- Rollerblader formerly convicted of attacks on woman, 2 teens in Huntington Beach, charged with Jan. 2 assault
- Daily Pilot Girls’ Cross-Country Dream Team: Newport Harbor’s Keaton Robar kept rising right into record book
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.